Jacqueline M. Curry
Des Moines
Jacqueline Marie Curry 58 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, July 31st, 2019.
Jackie was born in Nebraska City NE on August 23rd, 1960 to Bill and Carol Huss. She was an East high graduate and works for EMC for 41 years. She married her husband Daniel Curry in 1978. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three daughters Angie ( Robert) Blish, Nicole ( Lyle) Stuart, and Danielle Curry, three sisters Billie Jo, Rita, Nancy and a brother Wayne (Lori). Jackie was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 Sunday, August 4th at Iles Grandview with funeral services at 10 am Monday, August 5th at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells.
