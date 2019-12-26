|
|
Jacqueline Marie Lynch
Waukee - Jackie (Jacqueline) Lynch, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from complications of a stroke. She thanks family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances for a happily fulfilled life. She asked that there be no services, donation, cards or flowers. Next time you get together, brew a cup of coffee and remember her.
Jacqueline Maire (Jackie) Lynch was born in Winton, Wyoming on June 3, 1930 to Paul Adrian and Gladys (Dowling) Courtney. She grew up in mining and railroad towns, finally settling in Boulder, Colorado. While attending the University of Colorado she pursued ping pong, the classical bass and hiking in the Rocky Mountains. It was there that she met and married Robert (Bob) Emile Lynch then left, without her degree, to embark on a 20-year Naval career. While stationed in the San Diego area she worked on the calculations for the Atlas rocket project.
After retiring from the Navy in June 1972, Bob and Jackie moved to Denton, Texas. She took the opportunity to complete her college degree earning a BS in Education from North Texas State University. Bob's teaching assignment sent them to Omaha, Nebraska where she completed the degree of which she was most proud - an MBA from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Over the age of 50, it took nine months to secure a job as a Loan Management Consultant. In Sioux Falls during the farming recession she worked administrating a training program helping farm spouses obtain the skills necessary to work in the office environment.
Returning to Colorado, she lectured at Pueblo Community College and began working with SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) and small business development. After Bob's passing in 2004 she moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Here she continued with SCORE helping individuals write business plans. She actively pursued her other passions of EGA (Embroiderers' Guide of America), Newcomers' Club, Methodist West hospital volunteer, the Page Turners Book Club, Ray Society, Senior College, TIA CHI, and Master Gardening. Along the way she developed valued friendships, the most recent at Illahee Hills.
Jackie is survived by her brother, Bob Courtney of Redding, California and his family; her sons, Thomas (Betsy) of Boston, Neil (Cathy) of Saline, Michigan, Jeffery of Denver, and Harry (Cathy) of Wellington, Colorado; her daughter, Sue Barcellos (Winston) of Waukee, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Mathew (Matt), William (Will), Robert, and Patrick.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Paula Issacs and her son Kenneth (Melanie) of Saline.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019