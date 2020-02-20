|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Posekany
Des Moines, Iowa - Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Posekany, age 76, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 due to complications of a stroke. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence "Larry" Posekany; daughters, Kris (Curt) Steinmetz, Kathy Posekany, and Kayanne "Annie" (Stan) Kleppinger; grandchildren, Courtney, Andrew (Hailey), Emily Steinmetz, and Ian, Max, Will, and Henry Kleppinger; great-grandson, Brooks Steinmetz; aunts, Joyce Puls and Donna Farber; and a host of extended family and many loving friends.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 3820 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Women or Autism Society of Iowa. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020