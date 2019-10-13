|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Vander Linden
Indianola - Jacqueline Jo "Jackie" Vander Linden, 83, of Indianola, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Village Care Center in Indianola, following complications from illness.
Jackie was born to Charles M. and Vaeniece (Graham) Pyfer in Leon, Iowa, on February 7, 1936. She attended Central Decatur schools, where she played basketball and golf, swam on the swim team, and led the high school marching band as its majorette. After graduation from high school, Jackie attended Simpson College, majoring in physical education. It was at Simpson that Jackie met Jack Vander Linden, the love of her life. Jackie and Jack wed on June 10, 1956, and Jackie graduated from Simpson two years later, in 1958.
After graduation, Jackie taught physical education at Whittier and Irving elementary schools in Indianola. In her later career life, Jackie worked as an interior decorator with JC Penney, as a sales associate with Dickinson's clothing store in Des Moines, and as a licensed realtor in Indianola.
Jackie was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, Simpson Guild, and chapter BP of PEO, where she stayed connected with her many friends and colleagues.
Jackie is lovingly remembered by her husband Jack Vander Linden; sons Lance (Shari) Vander Linden, of Dallas, Texas, Brad (Teresa) Vander Linden, of Indianola, and Eric (Susan) Vander Linden, of Des Moines; grandchildren Jack (Kayla), Haley, and Owen Vander Linden of Dallas, Avie and Douglas Vander Linden of Indianola, and Britton and Marissa Vander Linden of Des Moines; brother Dr. Charles M. Pyfer (Kathy), of Eugene, Oregon; cousin Donogene Mealie of Kansas City, Missouri; and beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Indianola, preceded by a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be served following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indianola Kiya Koda Humane Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019