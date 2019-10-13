Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Indianola, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Indianola, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Linden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Vander "Jackie" Linden


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Vander "Jackie" Linden Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Vander Linden

Indianola - Jacqueline Jo "Jackie" Vander Linden, 83, of Indianola, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Village Care Center in Indianola, following complications from illness.

Jackie was born to Charles M. and Vaeniece (Graham) Pyfer in Leon, Iowa, on February 7, 1936. She attended Central Decatur schools, where she played basketball and golf, swam on the swim team, and led the high school marching band as its majorette. After graduation from high school, Jackie attended Simpson College, majoring in physical education. It was at Simpson that Jackie met Jack Vander Linden, the love of her life. Jackie and Jack wed on June 10, 1956, and Jackie graduated from Simpson two years later, in 1958.

After graduation, Jackie taught physical education at Whittier and Irving elementary schools in Indianola. In her later career life, Jackie worked as an interior decorator with JC Penney, as a sales associate with Dickinson's clothing store in Des Moines, and as a licensed realtor in Indianola.

Jackie was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, Simpson Guild, and chapter BP of PEO, where she stayed connected with her many friends and colleagues.

Jackie is lovingly remembered by her husband Jack Vander Linden; sons Lance (Shari) Vander Linden, of Dallas, Texas, Brad (Teresa) Vander Linden, of Indianola, and Eric (Susan) Vander Linden, of Des Moines; grandchildren Jack (Kayla), Haley, and Owen Vander Linden of Dallas, Avie and Douglas Vander Linden of Indianola, and Britton and Marissa Vander Linden of Des Moines; brother Dr. Charles M. Pyfer (Kathy), of Eugene, Oregon; cousin Donogene Mealie of Kansas City, Missouri; and beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Indianola, preceded by a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be served following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indianola Kiya Koda Humane Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now