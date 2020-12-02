Jacquelyn "Jackie" JohnsonWest Des Moines - Heaven is rejoicing for a new angel has arrived. Jacquelyn "Jackie" Johnson passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2020. Jackie was born March 6, 1935 in Grinnell IA and later graduated from Marshalltown HS in 1953. While in Marshalltown she married her soul mate and partner for life Robert Johnson on June 16, 1957, celebrating 63 years.Left to cherish her memory is her husband Robert, son Scott his wife Sally along with their sons Ross (wife Karley), Ryan (finance Danna) all of Houston TX, daughter Angie of Telluride CO, granddaughter Cassandra Becker of Phoenix AZ and her mother Terri Becker of WDM IA. Jackie was preceded in death by her sons Mark, Todd and her parents Lela & Maynard Gould.After raising 4 wonderful children Jackie went to work for Peterson Von Maur where she met many wonderful people. Jackie was a member of the Red Hat Club and social club Circle of Friends. Jackie valued all her friendships, her church community at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church, and loved Iowa. Her favorite quote; Friends are angels who lift us to our feet when our wings have trouble remembering how to fly.Jackie's family and friends will celebrate her memory; a fantastic wife, wonderful mother, avid bridge player and Great Friend to many.A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring / summer of 2021. Memorial donations can be made to the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.