Jacquelyn "Jackie" Watkins
Norwalk - Jacquelyn S. Watkins, 65, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Conrad, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m., until the time of the services, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Conrad Cemetery in Conrad. Further arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 21, 2019