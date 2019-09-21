Services
Anderson Funeral Home
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA 50158
641-753-5511
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Homes
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Homes
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Watkins


1954 - 2019
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Watkins Obituary
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Watkins

Norwalk - Jacquelyn S. Watkins, 65, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Conrad, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m., until the time of the services, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Conrad Cemetery in Conrad. Further arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 21, 2019
