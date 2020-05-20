Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Colfax Cemetery
Colfax, IA
James A. Bell


1932 - 2020
James A. Bell Obituary
James A. Bell

February 26, 1932 - May 16, 2020 - Jim Bell, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Saturday, May 16, at the age of 88. Jim was born in Colfax, IA to Thomas A. and Helen E. (Beals) Bell. He graduated in 1950 from Colfax High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Jim married Mary Rose Masel on May 26, 1956, parents of James A. Bell, Jr. and Catherine (Bell) Smith. He worked his entire career at Northwestern Bell. Jim enjoyed and cared for his grandchildren, Melissa Smith, Anthony Bell and Sydney Armater; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Trotter and Ella Hearshman.

Jim was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), had his pilot's license, built a single engine plane, and loved flying. He enjoyed reading and puzzles.

Jim is survived by his daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister, Sharon Briles and daughter-in-law, Jamie McClure. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, son, James A. Bell, Jr., sister, Betty McClelland and brother, John William Bell.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Colfax Cemetery in Colfax. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020
