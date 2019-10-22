|
James Albrecht
Altoona - James C. Albrecht passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Taylor House. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 1:00 pm prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will take place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Storm Lake City Cemetery in Storm Lake, Iowa. Jim was born on March 16, 1944 to the late Oscar and Ida (Huffman) Albrecht in Waverly, Iowa. Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia; his sister Janet and niece Lori; three step daughters, Christi, Cherie, and Cindy & husband Ron; four step grandchildren and their spouses; and 11 step great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a niece Dixie, and numerous aunts and uncles. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019