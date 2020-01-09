|
James Alessio
Des Moines - James T. Alessio, 82, passed away on January 6, 2020.
James was born August 18, 1937, in Des Moines to Joseph and Catherine (Renda) Alessio.
He graduated from Dowling High School in 1955 and married Shirley Pearson in 1959.
James retired from the State of Iowa where he worked as a supervisor for the Iowa Beer and Liquor Commission for many years. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, sports and all things involving his grandchildren.
James is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Alessio; sons, Joseph (Rhonda) Alessio and James (Wendi) Alessio; grandsons, James A. and Jakob Alessio; step-grandsons, Ryan and Max Garcia; sisters, Emma (Anthony) Madonia, Diane (Norman) Dobson and Helen Alessio; sister-in-law; Janet Alessio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jean Ann; and his brother, Thomas "Harv" Alessio.
The family will greet friends Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church in loving memory of James.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020