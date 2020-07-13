1/1
James Alexander
1953 - 2020
James Alexander

Osceola - James Dean Alexander, son of Paul LaVerne Alexander and Jeanette May (Scribner) Alexander was born November 9, 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life at his home near Osceola, Iowa on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 66 years of age.

Jim grew up in Carlisle, where he lived and worked as a truck driver for many years before moving to Missouri. He later moved to Salida, Colorado and moved to a home near Osceola, Iowa 2 years ago.

James was a hard worker and a proud truck driver, having received a jacket marking a million miles driven. He enjoyed the outdoors, rock hunting and collecting arrowheads. Jim was an animal lover, especially his dogs and he had many over the years, Maggie, Lucky, Lillie, Squeeky and currently Libby and Sandy.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jeanette Alexander.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory; daughters, Amy (Luke) Smith of Bondurant, IA, Jamie (Garrett) Justice of Polk City, IA, daughter, Katie (Dillan) DeMay of Moberly, MO, grandchildren, Jake (Emily Weber) Morgan, Jozie Morgan, Jaxx Smith, Nola Justice, Mason Johnson, Josephine Demay; brother, Bob Alexander of Carlisle, IA as well as other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for James.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 13 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kale Funeral Home
