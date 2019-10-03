|
|
James Allen Allpress
Altoona, Iowa - James "Jim" Allpress, 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 7th, also at Hamilton's, followed by burial at Leon Cemetery in Decatur County, Iowa.
Jim was born August 7, 1946, in Leon, Iowa. He worked for Bridgestone Firestone from December 1976 until he retired and began working at Prairie Meadows in 2004 until present.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughters, Darci (Max) Rankin, Tina Mentzer, and Jaime Allpress; grandchildren, Chelsi, Brian, Amber, Paige, Mason, and Grayson; brother, John (Karen) Allpress; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Doris Allpress and sister, Jill Parkhurst.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019