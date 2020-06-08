James and Joyce Tharp
Des Moines - James "Jim" Tharp was born December 14, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to Marble and Edith (Cornell) Tharp. Joyce Annette (Halligan) Tharp was born March 17, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa to Earl and Catherine (Schultz) Halligan. Joyce passed away at 3:13 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Jim followed her home a few hours later at 10:48 a.m. They remained side by side until the end and were surrounded by their loving family and in the comfort of their own home.
Jim and Joyce were united in marriage on January 2, 1982. They loved helping others in need and were both very giving people. Jim had a huge heart, a big smile and laugh, and an even bigger personality. He would give you the shirt right off his back. Joyce had a heart of gold and made the world a better place. Joyce took cleaning to a whole new level - some might call it an art form, others lovingly referred to it as an obsession. Jim and Joyce loved being together and enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. They were so happy on their adventures and took several trips and cruises. One of their favorite memories was their trip to Alaska with Joyce's brother and sister-in-law, Don and Germaine Halligan. They also had such wonderful times fishing and hunting with their many friends, especially their very special friends, Janice and Randy, and Jackie and Charles.
Joyce and Jim will be lovingly remembered by Joyce's children: Bob Leitzinger (Rita), Susan Riley (Jack), and Tim Leitzinger, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren which were their blessings from God. They are also survived by Jim's children: Dee Dee, Darcy, and Jay and their families, as well as numerous other extended family and very special friends.
Their wishes were to be cremated and they did not desire any formal funeral services. There will be a celebration of their lives on Saturday, June 13th from 11AM - 2PM at Pizza Ranch, 201 SE Oralabor Road, Ankeny, IA 50021. Please feel free to share a memory for the family through the condolences link on Hamilton's website: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
A very special thank you to Jim and Joyce's primary caregiver, their beloved grandson Zach Riley, and to their son, Bob Leitzinger and son-in-law, Jack Riley who were instrumental in their care. Thank you to all their wonderful neighbors for their help and love.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.