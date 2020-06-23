James Andrew Hunt
Wills, Point, Tx - James Andrew Hunt, 89, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Wills Point, TX. Cremation rites have been accorded and private family committal services will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
James was born December 10, 1930, in Keokuk, IA, to Alfred and Lena (Mowl) Hunt. He married Mariann Ranchino on February 18, 1962.
James graduated from East High School in 1948. He served in the Air-force during the Korean War. He raced midget cars in Southern California before moving back to the Midwest.
James was a pilot for BCBS for many years before he opened his own car repair, then check cashing then pawn shop. When Mariann passed away he sold the family home and bought an RV to travel around in.
James is survived by his two daughters, Pam (Frank)Schoonover of Des Moines, IA, Sheri (Gary) Lortz of Des Moines, IA; Six Grandchildren, Chad (Diane) Porter, Andrea (Matt) Wilcox, Scott Schoonover, Rachael, Zachary and Benjamin Meyer; Four Great-Grandchildren, Dylan Schoonover, Tegan and Reese Wyckoff, Jameson Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mariann Hunt, and daughter, Cynthia Abrahamson.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.