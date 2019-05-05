|
James (Jim) Anthony DiMaio
Indianola - James (Jim) Anthony DiMaio (79) passed away April 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Indianola, Iowa, from complications of dementia.
Jim was born December 2, 1939 to Joseph DiMaio and Lillian (Palladino) DiMaio in Des Moines, Iowa. He grew up on Des Moines' south side and attended St. Anthony's Catholic School, Dowling Catholic School, then the University of Kansas, Lawrence, where he studied art. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 1963 and the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1970.
Jim's working career included: real estate selling, owning and running a gas station, co-owning Park Avenue Galleries where he painted pictures and did custom framing, was a general contractor doing residential and commercial building and remodeling, custom painting and pin-striping of vehicles, water- proofing basements, teaching a self-hypnosis class at DMACC, driving a semi over the road, welding large shelving, installing elevators and installing truck docks.
Jim's personal accomplishments and pleasures included: owning and flying a Cessna plane, building and driving and "showing" a 3-wheeler he named Claude Clay Undertaker, flying a small plane all the way to England to deliver it, turning many bowls on his wood lathe, building a 15' high Mickey Mouse on his house in Indianola, installing a "trash can" mailbox featured in People Magazine and R.F.D Country book of mailboxes and post offices of rural America, modeling in a Ramada Inn brochure, building several Bocce Ball courts, tilling many people's gardens and cooking many wonderful meals including sausage bread.
Jim married Rosalee E Caligiuri and they had 2 children: Le Ann Marie and Anthony Joseph. They were divorced and Jim married Carole Jean Allen Larson, who was with him almost 50 years.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Surviving him are his loving wife Carole, son Rocky DiMaio, daughter Le Ann ( Mike) Miller, son Anthony DiMaio, sister Linda Gabbert, 4 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Per Jim's request, there will be no services and he has willed his body to Des Moines University. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019