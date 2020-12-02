James Anthony Moran
Sioux City - James Anthony Moran, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time but will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com
.
Jim was born October 4, 1937 in Des Moines, IA, the son of James L. and Marjorie (Neuwerth) Moran. He grew up in Des Moines and graduated from North High School. Following graduation, he attended Drake University. Jim served in the United States Naval Reserve. On July 25, 1959, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Moran. To this union, two children were born. Jim worked for the American Pop Corn Company, retiring in 2003 as the Midwest Sales Manager. After his retirement, Jim enjoyed gifting individual packages of Jolly Time microwave popcorn to his friends and his health care providers.
Jim was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He was a member of the Auburn-Union Park Masonic Lodge in Des Moines for fifty years.
Jim enjoyed talking and joking with friends, playing golf, taking annual trips to Maui, fishing and feeding chipmunks in Minnesota, and watching all birds and animals. He especially enjoyed any time spent with his loving family.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 61 years, Margaret, of Sioux City; children Karen (Mark) Stewart of Oelwein, IA and Camden (Lori) Moran of Madrid, IA; grandchildren Dr. Joshua (Madison) Stewart of Navarre, FL, Justin Stewart of Oelwein, IA, Cassie (Brian) St. Aubin, Katelyn (Chris) Seiler, Faith Moran, all of Madrid, IA; great-grandchildren Cleveland St. Aubin and Cora Seiler of Madrid, IA; sister Marjorie (George) Brown Des Moines, IA; sister-in-law Barbara (Paul) Spong of Johnston, IA; 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack.
Memorials can be directed to Siouxland Humane Society or Shepherd's Garden in care of First Presbyterian Church.