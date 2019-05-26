|
|
James Arthur Gebhart
Des Moines - Jim Gebhart, 74, of Des Moines, Iowa, died May 23, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Jim was born May 12, 1945, in Boca Raton, Florida, to Marie (Nadermann) and Art Gebhart. He was the oldest of four children.
Jim grew up in Dyersville, Iowa. He graduated from Xavier High School, received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and his Master of Education from Iowa State University. During his school years, Jim participated in several sports, but baseball was his passion as he played for Little League, high school, college, and the Dyersville Whitehawks baseball teams. These activities as well as his many coaches and mentors played a key role in his ensuing career in teaching and coaching.
His teaching career began at Saydel High School, and he remained loyal to that district as a teacher, coach, and athletic director until his retirement and beyond. Jim was renowned throughout the state for his accomplishments. Jim was inducted into the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000. He was named the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA) Athletic Director of the Year in 2003. He also received the distinguished Bob White Award in 2016. The Bob White Award is given to a leader who exemplifies qualities of character and leadership. However, Jim's greatest joy and most significant achievements were realized from his family life. He loved his sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Those left to cherish the many great memories are his sons, James R. (April) Gebhart and Steven Gebhart; twin sister, Jan Cleator; sisters, Jeanie (Dan) Krcmar and Judy Gronemeyer; and his adored grandchildren, Cal, Jace, and Macie.
Visitation will be held at the Saydel High School Gymnasium, 5601 NE 7th Street in Des Moines, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31st at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saydel Baseball program in loving memory of Jim.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019