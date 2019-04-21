|
James Attey
West Des Moines - James Daniel Attey, 74, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Services will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, at 12:30 pm.
James was born March 25, 1945, in Boone, IA, to Daniel and Sally (Judson) Attey. He married Nancy (Tighe) Attey on July 5, 1974, Neola, IA.
Jim served in the Air Force for 8 years during Vietnam, stationed in Okinawa and stateside. He then worked as a Courier for Iowa Title for 7 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 439, in Silver City, IA. He was also a current of the Knights of Columbus. He was also active in ministry services at St. Mary of Nazareth until leaving for relocation.
He loved all of sports and could always be found watching his Hawkeyes or Cubs. One of his best days was the day the Cubbies won the World Series. Jim also enjoyed reading about military history, which then translated into taking his family on historical site vacations. His biggest joy in life was his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Jim lived his life to the fullest and he would say, "I won the game!" He will truly be missed by all those that love him.
James is survived by his wife, Nancy Attey; daughters, Jennifer (Isaiah) Stegman of Des Moines, IA, Christine (Dean) Bindner of Marcus, IA; grandchildren, Kennedy Bindner, Miriam Stegman, Jameson Bindner, Caedmon Stegman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill Rule.
A Rosary will be held at 5:30 pm followed by a visitation the family will receive friends from 6 - 7:30 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the St. Mary of Nazareth or the American Legion, Post 439. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019