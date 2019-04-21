Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Adel, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Attey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Attey


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Attey Obituary
James Attey

West Des Moines - James Daniel Attey, 74, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Services will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, at 12:30 pm.

James was born March 25, 1945, in Boone, IA, to Daniel and Sally (Judson) Attey. He married Nancy (Tighe) Attey on July 5, 1974, Neola, IA.

Jim served in the Air Force for 8 years during Vietnam, stationed in Okinawa and stateside. He then worked as a Courier for Iowa Title for 7 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 439, in Silver City, IA. He was also a current of the Knights of Columbus. He was also active in ministry services at St. Mary of Nazareth until leaving for relocation.

He loved all of sports and could always be found watching his Hawkeyes or Cubs. One of his best days was the day the Cubbies won the World Series. Jim also enjoyed reading about military history, which then translated into taking his family on historical site vacations. His biggest joy in life was his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Jim lived his life to the fullest and he would say, "I won the game!" He will truly be missed by all those that love him.

James is survived by his wife, Nancy Attey; daughters, Jennifer (Isaiah) Stegman of Des Moines, IA, Christine (Dean) Bindner of Marcus, IA; grandchildren, Kennedy Bindner, Miriam Stegman, Jameson Bindner, Caedmon Stegman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill Rule.

A Rosary will be held at 5:30 pm followed by a visitation the family will receive friends from 6 - 7:30 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the St. Mary of Nazareth or the American Legion, Post 439. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now