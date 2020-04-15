|
|
James Barry
Des Moines (formerly of Adel) - James Michael Barry, 56 of Des Moines and formerly of Adel, passed away Monday, April 13th at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines due to complications of diabetes. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 18th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, the funeral home will assist with family and friends entering the funeral home to comply with current regulations. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Dexter Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020