Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Plymouth Church
4126 Ingersoll Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plymouth Church
4126 Ingersoll Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Bishop


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James (Jim) Bishop Obituary
James (Jim) Bishop

Des Moines -

Jim's family and friends will honor and remember him with a celebration of his life on April 16th. His funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. and visitation with the family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This celebration will be held at Plymouth Church, 4126 Ingersoll Ave., in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bob Allison Ataxia Research Center at the University of Minnesota. Online memorial options available via it's website. Also, online condolences are welcomed at www.ilesfuneralhomes.com.

Jim, age 67, died at his home on March 29, 2019. He was born to Delores and Kenneth Bishop in Webster City, IA. Jim grew-up on a farm outside of Pleasantville, IA. He graduated from Drake University. For the majority of his adult life, Jim was a Realtor in Des Moines. However, his avocation was bargain hunting at garage sales.

Jim is survived by his wife Irene Hardisty, their daughter Jenna Bishop and his siblings, Roger Bishop (Priscilla), Linda Nielsen, Larry Bishop (Mary), Rick Bishop, and Carol Deaver (Gregg).
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now