James (Jim) Bishop
Des Moines -
Jim's family and friends will honor and remember him with a celebration of his life on April 16th. His funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. and visitation with the family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This celebration will be held at Plymouth Church, 4126 Ingersoll Ave., in Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bob Allison Ataxia Research Center at the University of Minnesota. Online memorial options available via it's website. Also, online condolences are welcomed at www.ilesfuneralhomes.com.
Jim, age 67, died at his home on March 29, 2019. He was born to Delores and Kenneth Bishop in Webster City, IA. Jim grew-up on a farm outside of Pleasantville, IA. He graduated from Drake University. For the majority of his adult life, Jim was a Realtor in Des Moines. However, his avocation was bargain hunting at garage sales.
Jim is survived by his wife Irene Hardisty, their daughter Jenna Bishop and his siblings, Roger Bishop (Priscilla), Linda Nielsen, Larry Bishop (Mary), Rick Bishop, and Carol Deaver (Gregg).
