James Blaine Pike, Jr.



Des Moines - James Blaine Pike Jr, "Big Jim" or "Grandpa" to many, 94, died peacefully in his home of 68 years on January 25, 2020 of natural causes. Jim was born March 9, 1926 in Pequaming, Michigan to James Blaine Pike Sr and Ruth Lucille Spriggs Pike. He grew up on the south side of Des Moines and spent his adult life on the east side of Des Moines. Jim was a proud 1944 graduate of East High School. He served in the United States Navy in World War II and the Korean War.



He worked in trucking all his working years making a good living for his family. He was loved deeply by so many folk, with many stating that they had never known a finer man. He will leave a hole in many hearts.



Jim was preceded in death by his beloved bride of 68 years Mary Jane Thomas Pike who passed away August 29, 2014.



Survivors include four children, Nancy (Rick) Elliott, Sally (Terry) Henson, James (Sherri) Pike III all of Pleasant Hill and John Pike of Des Moines; six grandchildren, Jay (Paula) Elliott, Lindsay (Kevin) Peterson, Mindy (Josh) Havener, Adam (Karen) Hart, Caleb (Nicole) Pike and Judah Pike and thirteen great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Rhett, Brody, Mason, Rylie, Regan, Jake, Logan, Ethan, Cadence, Maisie, Lily and London.



The family would like to extend special thanks to our East 36th Street "Family" for their loving friendship and support.



A graveside service is being planned. Also, due to Covid 19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be directed to The Red Cross or The Salvation Army.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store