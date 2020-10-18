James Brown
Johnston - James Richard Brown, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday at the Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg, Iowa.
Jim was born on August 29, 1958 in Emmetsburg, Iowa to Richard and Donna Brown. Following high school, he joined the Iowa National Guard, where he served from 1979 to 1985. He was united in marriage to Sheri Kay Williams on October 8, 1983 in Des Moines. They made their home in Johnston, where they have lived the last 35 years. They had two children, Ashley and Cody.
Jim was a man of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing. He was known for his sense of humor and his laugh. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Landon.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sheri; children, Ashley Scott and Cody Brown; grandson, Landon Scott; siblings, Carol (Mike) Fogarty, Carla (Steve) Kunz, Steve Brown and Rich (Michelle) Brown and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and will be laid to rest next to them.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.