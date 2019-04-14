|
Dr. James C. Mershon
Wichita, KS - Mershon, James C., Dr., 81, beloved husband and father, entered eternal life on March 19, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Born on Dec. 18, 1937 to Dr. Clinton and Constance Mershon in Des Moines, IA, Jim graduated high school in Adel, IA. He then went to the University of Iowa where he completed medical school in 1963. Jim married Beverly, the love of his life, in July 1961. After he served two years in the army, Jim and Bev moved to Wichita in 1970, where he practiced cardiology for over 30 years. Jim is survived by Beverly, his 3 children (Philip, Susan, and David), and 7 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service was held March 23rd at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HopeNet and Exploration Place. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019