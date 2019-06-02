Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
James C. "Jim" Proctor

James C. "Jim" Proctor Obituary
James C. "Jim" Proctor

Des Moines - Jim Proctor, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at Glendale Cemetery on June 3, 2019, at 2:00 pm.

Jim was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Dowling Catholic High School. Jim trained in the Catholic seminary, but ultimately did not pursue a career as a priest. He worked for Polk County performing payroll services for many years until retiring.

Jim's father, James V., mother, Mary and brother, Tom preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marlene; nephews Tim and wife, Lara; Tony and wife Ashley; and five great nephews/nieces, Ethan, Adam, River, Dylan, and Sawyer.

Special thanks to Suncrest Hospice and all of the wonderful Ramsey Village employees past and present who loved and cared for Jim. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019
