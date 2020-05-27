|
James C. Terrell
Chariton, IA - James Terrell was born July 12, 1960 at Camp Pendleton, California to James and Helen Terrell. James passed away May 22, 2020 with his loving family by his side. James is the husband of Sheri Terrell, father of Heather (Aaron) King, Alyssa (Caleb) Humeston and Saydee Terrell, grandfather of Kyler Terrell and Noah Humeston, brother of Leroy Terrell, Kim Dhabolt, late Walter Terrell, and the late Starlet Corbett. Celebration of Life services was held 6-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, IA. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery. On line condolences can be left at www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com. Memorial may be made to the Arlor or Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020