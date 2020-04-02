|
James Carl Moore
James Carl Moore, age 78, passed away March 27, 2020 at the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri.
Jim was born April 13, 1941 and raised near Poplar Bluff, Missouri and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958-1961.
In 1966 Jim married Sandy (Anderson) in Carroll, Iowa and raised their family in Polk City, Iowa where he worked as the Chief of Police and Public Works Director before he retired in 1996.
After Sandy passed away in 2013, Jim found hope and happiness with Jearldine (Jeri) Urhahn in Sikeston, Missouri. He was a proud Marine and happiest when he was outdoors. He spent his life making wherever he was a better place and loved his family and friends in Polk City, Poplar Bluff, and Sikeston.
Jim is loved and will be missed by his children Curt (Mitzi) Hawn, Chuck Hawn, Cari (Mike) Stewart, Cami (Terry)Rasmussen; grandchildren Jessie (Rex) Bryant, Joe (Lindsey) Stewart, Josh Stewart, Cari Ann, Ryan, and John Rasmussen; Great Grandchildren Tyler and Max Wulfekuhle, Evelyn Bryant, Tenley, Korver, Hayden and Briar Stewart.
Jim is also survived by his brother Gene (Almeda) Moore and Jody (Bob) Seib, both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Private memorial services will be held later.
Ponder Funeral Home of Sikeston is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020