James "Jim" Charles Bonanno
Urbandale - James "Jim" Charles Bonanno, 86, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Jim was born August 27, 1934 to Mary (Catizone) Calder and James "Jimmy" Legrone in Des Moines, Iowa.
He attended Lincoln High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 where he served until his honorable discharge. He worked at Delavan and then later retired from Polk County Secondary Roads in 1999. He may have even plowed your street during the winter months. In addition to his full-time job, he enjoyed bartending part time at his Uncle Frank's famous Southside pizza joint, Bamie's Pizza.
He was very athletic and was the Goalie for the Des Moines Capitals in the late 1950's. He was an avid hobbyist. He built and flew RC airplanes for much of his life. He loved his model airplanes. He had many additional loves including the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes, mini Milky Ways, Fareway donuts, and Jimmy Dean Sausage and Egg Breakfast Biscuits. He never passed up a hot cup of decaffeinated coffee and wow, could he dance! Above all, he loved his family, especially his kids.
Jim is survived by his four children; Anthony Bonanno, Charles Bonanno, Rosemary Bonanno, and Alisa (Kevin) Wilder; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; his loving partner Connie Stevens; the Bonanno, Tiano, and Catizone families; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Charlene (Calder) Cline.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral, 5400 SW 9th Street. Visitation will follow from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jim will be laid to rest with military honors at Glendale Cemetery immediately following the visitation. The family respectfully requests that all guests wear masks.
The family would like to thank the VA Hospital for their loving care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the VA of Central Iowa Healthcare in loving memory of Jim.
"Be careful driving"
.