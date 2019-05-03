Services
Johnson Family Funeral Home Dexter Chapel
814 Wash Ave. Box 57
Dexter, IA 50070
(515) 789-4621
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Family Funeral Home Dexter Chapel
814 Wash Ave. Box 57
Dexter, IA 50070
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Dexter, IA
James Clausen Obituary
James Clausen

Dexter - James Norman Clausen, 82, of Dexter passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Stuart Community Care Center. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Friday, May 3rd at the Johnson Family Funeral Home - Dexter Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, May 4th at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter. Burial will be at the Dexter Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Stuart Community Care Center and/or Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 3, 2019
