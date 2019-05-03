|
|
James Clausen
Dexter - James Norman Clausen, 82, of Dexter passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Stuart Community Care Center. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Friday, May 3rd at the Johnson Family Funeral Home - Dexter Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, May 4th at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter. Burial will be at the Dexter Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Stuart Community Care Center and/or Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 3, 2019