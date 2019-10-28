|
|
James Coleman Jensen
James Coleman Jensen, 55, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, October 23 in Montgomery, Alabama.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 1964 to James and Lois(Willyard) Jensen. James graduated from North Tama High School in 1982 and joined the Marine Corp where he served for 4 years. He married Tracy Johnson on September 23, 1989.
James held many positions most notably as area manager for Wonder Bread/Hostess Cakes in Waterloo, Iowa. He was a member of Geneseo United Methodist Church in Buckingham, Iowa.
James was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy, children Nicole(James) Hutchens and Conal Jensen, siblings JoAnn(Brian) Sienknecht, Lori(Jeff) Hoeg and Michael(Dana) Jensen, several nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held on November 2, 2019 at Grant Township Cemetery in Rural Reinbeck, Iowa.
Memorials may be sent to Tracy Jensen, 29 Salem Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109 to be designated at a later time.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019