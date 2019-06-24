|
|
James D. Archibold
Indianola - James D. Archibold died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 26 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Private burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Jim was born in Des Moines, IA on August 20, 1937 to Harry and Coyla Archibold. He graduated from Arispe High School and held the state record for most points scored in basketball. He attended college at Tarkio College in Missouri and played semi-professional baseball from 1960 to 1962. Jim re-retired from U.S. West Telephone Co. in 1996, and worked part time for O'Reilly's for a number of years. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Past President of Indianola Little League and coached numerous years for Babe Ruth and Senior League Baseball. He enjoyed golfing, the Iowa Hawkeyes, all sports, and spending time with family and friends. He had lived in Indianola since 1966.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marsha; three sons, Alan (Karen), Aaron (Becca) and Andrew (Lori) all of Indianola; one daughter, Anita (Mark) Roller of Chanhassen MN; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister Jo (Ken) Johnson of Peoria, AZ; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers DW Archibold and Mike Archibold.
Memorials may be given in Jim's name to Indianola Little League or . To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 24, 2019