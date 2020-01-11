|
James D. "Jim" Danielson
Des Moines - James Dennis Danielson died at Kavanaugh House on December 23rd, 2019 after a long fight with COPD.
Jim was born on 9/21/1950 to F. Mac and Bonnie K. Danielson.
He grew up in an idyllic time period. As one of the early Baby Boomers, Jim was able to witness and enjoy many of the transformative changes that swept across our nation, and he recognized how special and significant they were.
From television, to Detroit's muscle cars, and the music industry exploding with the birth of Rock and Roll.
Summers for Jim as a boy, were spent playing baseball at Raccoon Valley Little League as well as family vacations to his father's hometown of Escanaba, MI., located on Little Bay de Noc with it's miles of shoreline in front of forests of Eastern White Pine and Eastern Hemlock.
Jim attended Roosevelt High School, where he was an active member in the non school sponsored (or condoned) All Center Bums. A group of fine young men (and women) that were mainly interested in the finer things in life, the camaraderie and fellowship.
Upon graduating, Jim and 2 of his close friends joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and he spent the next two years of his life with Marine Air Wing El Toro. After his enlistment was up, he remained in Northern California, around Santa Cruz, living with friends from Des Moines that had moved out there, and attending Junior College.
By 1972, Jim loaded up his 1965 VW Beetle, with his possessions and his Golden Retriever- "Reefer", and moved back to Des Moines to enroll at Grandview College and go to work for his Dad. After academic success at Grandview, he graduated with his Associates degree and then enrolled at Drake University where he majored in English.
Jim was a natural at learning and always committed himself to the highest academic standards. His attitude towards learning kept him on the Dean's List and at the very top of his class when he graduated from Drake.
Before deciding on the pursuit of a graduate degree, Jim began working in the restaurant business on a more full time basis.
He worked as a server at The Crystal Tree, Stuart Anderson's Cattle Company, and The Pier, where he ended up working as the GM until it closed, and then he went to Henry Schneider's - Iowa Beef Steak House where he worked as the GM also.
In January of 1999, Jim started at Des Moines' newest highest end restaurant the city had yet seen, 801 Steak and Chophouse. Jim worked there until his health just wouldn't allow it any longer in the Spring is 2019.
(A warm and sincere thank you to Jim's boss at 801 - Damon Murphy for his tireless cooperation and extra effort to keep Jim on the schedule in some capacity, in spite of his deteriorating health).
Jim was truly a great guy. One would have to search far and wide to hear a negative word said about him. Not that he wasn't without his quirks, as there were several, but those only helped define the depth of his character and how fascinating he really was.
A talented photographer that did some professional contract work for Little League Baseball, Greater Des Moines Grand Prix and Des Moines Civic Center, as well as graduations and important family events and casual family moments, his photographs will keep his family connected and appreciative of his efforts and talent, forever.
Jim was a voracious reader, a discriminating critic about food & restaurants, movies, clothing and style. He had a great sense of humor, and his comedic timing was spot on. He also enjoyed making fun of himself.
Jim had a gentle and caring soul. A great Son, Big Brother, Uncle, Brother in Law, Friend, and Dog Friend. (He always had a supply of dog biscuits in his car for all the dogs in his life of all his friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; F. Mac and Bonnie K. Danielson, and his sister Cory Stephens (Dee).
Jim is survived by his brother; Eric S. Danielson (Jennifer) West Des Moines. Nieces and Nephews; Samantha Danielson, Nathaniel Patrick Danielson, Jessica Fletcher and Trevor Fletcher. Dog "Niece"; Greta. Many Danielson and Vadnais cousins. Phyliss Fair (Desert Hot Springs, CA), Robert G. Fair (Katherine Maxwell) (Point Reyes Station, CA), Daniel R. Marvin (Ankeny, IA).
The family would like to thank all of Jim's friends for being a part of, and enriching his life, and a special shout out to: Dave and Cheri Corbin, Shelly Hill, Lou & Cathy Nicollela, Claudia Manbeck, Sid & Sue Jacobson, Ron Arpy, Janice Scalise, Judy Hand, Linda Pendergraft and Randy Lorber. All of you from 801 Grand, and the entire crew at Freidrich's Coffee at Uptown.
There will be a celebration of life at 801 Chophouse on January 19th, 2020 from 2:00P.M. - 4:00P.M.
A small private burial service will be held at a later date, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020