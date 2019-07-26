Services
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "Jimmy Don" Huffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "Jimmy Don" Huffman Obituary
James D. "Jimmy Don" Huffman

Omaha, Nebraska - James D. "Jimmy Don" Huffman

Age 88 - July 22, 2019

Born in Kingsley, Iowa. Resided in Omaha, Nebraska for the past 31 years. Beloved husband of 42 years to Rose Marie. Father of 3 children: Kim (Todd) Guessford, Jamie Huffman and Tori Huffman. Grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 6. Brother of Max (Suanne) Huffman and Margaret Huffman. Uncle of many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Janice Russell and Mother, Helen Huffman. Jim proudly served his country in the Army 11th Airborne 503rd Regiment Station 1953-1956. Jim loved his Iowa Hawkeyes especially when they played the Nebraska Cornhuskers! Jim won United Way Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2008 for all his work at Montclair Elementary

Family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1:00-3:00PM at West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICES at 3:00PM

Private Interment

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now