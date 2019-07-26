|
James D. "Jimmy Don" Huffman
Omaha, Nebraska - James D. "Jimmy Don" Huffman
Age 88 - July 22, 2019
Born in Kingsley, Iowa. Resided in Omaha, Nebraska for the past 31 years. Beloved husband of 42 years to Rose Marie. Father of 3 children: Kim (Todd) Guessford, Jamie Huffman and Tori Huffman. Grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 6. Brother of Max (Suanne) Huffman and Margaret Huffman. Uncle of many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Janice Russell and Mother, Helen Huffman. Jim proudly served his country in the Army 11th Airborne 503rd Regiment Station 1953-1956. Jim loved his Iowa Hawkeyes especially when they played the Nebraska Cornhuskers! Jim won United Way Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2008 for all his work at Montclair Elementary
Family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1:00-3:00PM at West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICES at 3:00PM
Private Interment
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 26 to July 28, 2019