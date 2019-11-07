|
|
James D. "Jim" Johnson
Des Moines - James D. "Jim" Johnson, 71, passed away on Novemer 6, 2019. He was born July 24, 1948 to Clyde and Marcella (Mulert) Johnson.
Jim served 4 years in the US Air Force and went on to retire as the head accountant from Ramsey Pontiac after more than 25 years. He was an avid Hawkeyes and Chiefs fan. His greatest joys in life were trips to the casino, fishing excursions, and most of all, being a grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; sons, Jesse (Hannah) and Brian (Jean) Johnson; grandchildren, Cory Copley, Ashlee Johnson and Meadow Johnson, and 1 on the way; siblings, Rose (Neal) Santee, Donna (Larry) Cline and Shirley (Ron) Ostendorf; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and his wife Dianne and Clyde; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St SW, Altoona with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow services at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019