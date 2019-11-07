Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "Jim" Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "Jim" Johnson Obituary
James D. "Jim" Johnson

Des Moines - James D. "Jim" Johnson, 71, passed away on Novemer 6, 2019. He was born July 24, 1948 to Clyde and Marcella (Mulert) Johnson.

Jim served 4 years in the US Air Force and went on to retire as the head accountant from Ramsey Pontiac after more than 25 years. He was an avid Hawkeyes and Chiefs fan. His greatest joys in life were trips to the casino, fishing excursions, and most of all, being a grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; sons, Jesse (Hannah) and Brian (Jean) Johnson; grandchildren, Cory Copley, Ashlee Johnson and Meadow Johnson, and 1 on the way; siblings, Rose (Neal) Santee, Donna (Larry) Cline and Shirley (Ron) Ostendorf; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and his wife Dianne and Clyde; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St SW, Altoona with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow services at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -