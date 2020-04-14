|
James D. McDermet
West Des Moines - James D. McDermet, 89, died on April 12, 2020.
James was born on August 30, 1930 in Scottsbluff, NE. He worked for the Rock Island and Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 43 years. Jim enjoyed sailing and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy (McDermet) Pfeiffer. James is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn; daughter, Pamela (Marc) VanDerHorst of New Orleans, LA; and three grandsons and their families.
Private inurnment of the cremated remains will be Resthaven Mausoleum. Online condolences may be left at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020