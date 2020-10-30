1/1
James D. (Jim) Williams Jr.
James D. (Jim) Williams, Jr.

New Port Richey, FL - James D. (Jim) Williams, Jr., 66, of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Des Moines, IA passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Jim was born July 25, 1954 to James and Joan (Cherry) Williams in Beacon, NY.

Jim is survived by his wife Diana (Maloy) Williams; daughters, D Lyons of Des Moines, Paula (Larry) Gehrls of Cedar Rapids, son Christopher (Stephanie Farris) Williams of Des Moines, stepson Casey (Billie Govoruhk) Hayes of New Port Richey, FL; 3 grandchildren; his mother, three sisters and a brother.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and stepson Cody Hayes.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Des Moines on November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice in Jim's name.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
or

