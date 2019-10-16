|
|
James Daniel Flaherty
James Daniel Flaherty 77 of Altoona left for his new home in heaven on October 5, 2019. Under the deepest protest of his loving wife and family. The kindest man you would ever meet, Jim always saw the best in people. Jim was always a glass half full not half empty!
Jim graduated Des Moines Tech high school in 1960. Jim joined the Air Force April 6, 1961. He had his training at Sheppard AFB, TX and was stationed at Lincoln Nebraska with the 551st Strategic Missile Squadron. He was honorable discharged April 5th, 1965. Jim worked for Burlington Northern Railroads for three years, then had the pleasure of working for Bridgestone/Firestone for 37 years until retirement. He was a life long proud Des Moines East sider.
Jim loved organic gardening, bike riding, science, history, and his Coca Cola. He also did his part in recycling, composting, and making the earth a little happier.
Jim's wife and family had the great pleasure of his love, kindness, and generous attitude. Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife Dianne, stepdaughter Darcy Gray of Montgomery Alabama. His son Steve (Anne), grandsons Ryan, Quinn and Ian Flaherty of Zionsville, IN. His daughter Julie Green, (Rich) and grandson Jude Green of Saint Helens, OR. His brother Bill (Janice), brother Pat (Lil), brother Mike, sister Mary Flaherty, and sister Cathy Warner all of Des Moines. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Everyone who met Jim could see his smiling blue eyes even when his mouth was off!
As per Jim wishes he will be cremated and buried in Glendale Cemetery.
A special thanks to the Altoona Fire and Rescue and Altoona Police Department. They are the best team to help people in need.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019