Des Moines - James Louis Diana Jr, 65, was born on December 29, 1953 to Virginia and James Diana Sr. He grew up in Indianapolis, IN, but had lived in Des Moines for many years. James was a US Navy veteran who proudly served his country. He passed away on February 27, 2019.

James was preceded in death by his parents James and Virginia Diana. He is survived by his wife, Jo (Wentworth) Diana; two brothers, Lanny and Steven Diana, and a sister, Barbara Diana; three daughters; two stepchildren; and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 2, 2019
