James Dreibelbeis



West Liberty - James E Dreibelbeis, 87, of West Liberty, Iowa passed away November 24, 2020 in Iowa City.



The family will participate in a private memorial service with a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Jim's Family. Memorials may be made to the West Liberty Rescue Unit or the Simpson Memorial Home.









