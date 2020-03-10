|
|
James Duff
West Des Moines - James I Duff, 88, left this mortal coil to join his beloved wife Janet in heaven on March 9, 2020. Jim was born in St. Marys, Iowa in 1931, the third of four children of Cecil and Isabel Duff.
He graduated from Dowling High School in 1949 and spent a year in the seminary at Notre Dame. He then enlisted in the Army and when honorably discharged in 1954, he finished his studies at Loras College in Dubuque. He married the love of his life, Janet Lou Kennedy on April 30, 1960.
He joined Continental Western Insurance Company, where he worked for his entire 40+ year career, retiring in 2000 as Senior Vice President of Marketing.
During the ten years the family spent in Lincoln, Nebraska from the mid 60's to mid 70's, Jim enjoyed a variety of activities, including being an active member of St. John's parish, and especially coaching the Triple A Fast Pitch team of Dick Flynn Buick.
Returning to Des Moines in 1976, Jim continued his working career with his special talent: Connecting with people. After meeting someone new he would invariably ask: "Where are you from?" More often than not (and especially if someone answered with "Well, it's a small town in Iowa you've never heard of") Jim would know someone in that area. There would be a look of surprise on their face, they would smile and laugh, and the connection was made.
After retiring, Jim took on his most important role: the compassionate and loving care of his wife Janet, who was afflicted with Alzheimer's, until her entrance into heaven in January 2006.
He was assisted in this endeavor by his favorite sister Helen, who would travel from her home in Colorado to spend months at a time with Jim and Janet. They were two peas in a pod and worked selflessly to provide Janet with a quality of life that was second to none.
After Janet's passing, Jim began the second phase of his retirement: Refugee resettlement work with his friend Paulette, his weekly pickup of bread and bakery goods from a grocery store to be delivered to Lutheran Services (as depicted in WHO — TV 13's "13 Cares" series from 2011), continuing the caretaker duties of the votive candles at St. Pius X Church in Urbandale, attendance at daily mass and breakfast with friends afterwards (with Corner Café being a favorite Spot), bringing the Monday morning donuts to the staff at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, and one of his favorite ways to connect: Buying a carload of Kohl's Cares stuffed animals and passing them out to little kids he would encounter during his day.
Jim was a man of rock-solid faith that sustained him during his entire life. He left his family and friends with a legacy that included his faith in action, a deep love for his family, his caring for other people, travel adventures galore, the twinkle in his eye when he would try and convince everyone he was 100% Irish, and the ever-present desire to always have a good time. He would tell people it was a good day if
he could make at least one person happy.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet, sister Helen, and brother Bill.
Jim is survived by his son Steve (Claudia); daughter Jill (Mark); grandchildren Tyler (Lara), Kelsey, Barrett (Cassie), Brad (Meghann) and Colin, brother Joe, sister in law Marilyn Paulson, brother in law Don Paulson, numerous nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the staff at The Arbor at Walnut Ridge; the staff at Arbor Springs; Suncrest Hospice and Home Instead (especially Angie), who all provided loving and respectful care of Jim.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM followed by a time of sharing at 7:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, 8201 Hickman Rd. Urbandale. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3663 66th St. Urbandale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Fill my CUP with Compassion, Understanding, and Patience. Love One Another.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020