James E. Garrison
Johnston - James "Jim" Eugene Garrison, 95, passed away November 25, 2020.
Jim, the oldest of six children, was born to James E. and Grace Hart (Baggerly) Garrison in Waverly, Illinois. The Garrison family lived in Hammond, IN, Lansing, IL, and Burlington, Iowa before Jim settled in Johnston, Iowa. He was married to Eunice Hartman, who preceded him in death in 2013, and they had nine children. In 2015, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Pence Webber.
Jim was called to serve in 1943 in the US Army in WWII as a First Scout of a rifle platoon with the 24th Infantry Division. He was very proud of his military service. He received the following commendations: Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Arrowhead and Bronze Star, Philippine Liberation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He was a part of the amphibious land invasion on Mindanao Island, Philippines, where he was wounded when a mortar shell exploded by him.
Jim and his family joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints in 1952. He helped build the chapel on Ashworth Road, in West Des Moines, where he served as a Bishop for many years.
Jim worked for John Deere as a mechanical engineer and retired after 29 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rosemary; eight children, Charles, Wayne, Debra Thompson, David, Michael, Donna Rush, Donald and Leon; 34 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and two brothers, Ray and David. As well as Rosemary's children: Susan Samuels, Amanda Webber and Andrew Webber and four step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eunice; oldest daughter, Diane and his siblings, Rosette, Fern, Bill and Roy.
A private family funeral service for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, West Des Moines. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed. You may access the livestream at https.//us02web.zoom.us/j/8270746574 meeting ID: 827 074 6574. Interment will follow the service at Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines. Please visit www.IlesCares.com
to leave online condolences. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice
