|
|
James E. "Jim" Gibson, Sr.
Des Moines - James Edward Gibson, Sr., 79, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Services will be held 1 PM Thursday, February 20, at Iles-Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will follow at Altoona Cemetery, Altoona, IA.
Jim was born June 6, 1940, in Burlington, Iowa, to Glenn and Gwen Gibson, graduated from East High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War era.
Jim worked as a tire builder for Armstrong Tire and Rubber and later for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company before he retired.
Jim is survived by his son, Jim (Judith ) Gibson, Jr. of Des Moines and daughter, Kelly (Roy) Spangenburg of Carlisle; two step-daughters, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Karelyn Baker of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Margaret Short, ex-wife, Clarissa Williams, and his life partner, Mary Wilkinson.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7pm Wednesday, February 19, at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the or Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020