Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
James E. "Jim" Russell


1932 - 2019
James E. "Jim" Russell Obituary
James "Jim" E. Russell

Des Moines - James "Jim" Edward Russell, age 87, joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 2, 2019, surrounded by his children.

James was born June 24, 1932 in Centerville, Iowa to Doyle and Lula Russell. He was a lifelong resident of the Des Moines area. James served his country in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was a street maintenance worker for the City of Des Moines, retiring in 1993.

He is lovingly remembered by his children, Charles Russell (Barb), Kaiu Sisk, Bob Russell (Carol), Debra Felton (Ray), and Rodney Russell (Marci); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Russell and his parents.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines beginning at 4:00 p.m. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019
