Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
James E. Stacy Obituary
James E. Stacy

Clive - James E. Stacy, 67, died on October 14, 2019 after a long illness. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17 at Iles Westover Chapel concluding with a 6 p.m. vigil service. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18 at St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by burial at Waukee Cemetery.

Jim was born in Fort Dodge, IA on June 11, 1952 to Richard and Margie (Sullivan) Stacy. He grew up in Moorland and moved to Des Moines in 1968. He worked as a long distance truck driver for several companies including Crossroads Truck Stop, Urbandale. As a professional drag car racer, he won many trophies driving his car the "Mouse House" at the Eddyville dragway.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved mother, Margie Stacy of Clive; three sisters, Diane (John) Bass, Kathy (Bob) Jondle and Peggy (George) Gillespie; nieces, nephews and Sheila Zueter. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
