James Edward Cairns Obituary
James Edward Cairns

Urbandale - James "Jim" Cairns, 90, passed away March 16, 2020.

Jim is survived by his children, Pam Cairns and Mark (Teresa) Cairns; grandchildren, Jason and Alicia Cairns; great-grandchildren, Carter, Derrick, Kenzie, Brayden, Ashlyn, and Bryce; his brother, Jerry (Judy) Sharp; granddog, Hanna; as well as other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and his parents, James and Mary.

The family will greet visitors on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of James.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
