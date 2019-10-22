Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Marshall


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Marshall Obituary
James Edward Marshall

Ankeny - James E. Marshall, 91, passed away October 20, 2019, at Mill Pond Senior Living in Ankeny, Iowa. He was born on December 12, 1927, in Davis City, Iowa, to Israel and Susie Marshall.

In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged in 1955 receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Post 659.

In 1956, he began working for Armstrong Rubber Company, and retired on September 1, 1987, after 31 years of service.

James enjoyed bowling, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his brother, Max (Janet) of Ankeny, Iowa, seven nieces and nephews, as well as other loving family and many special friends, including long-time neighbor and companion, Velma Fullmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and his sister, Althea Martin.

Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice in loving memory of James.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now