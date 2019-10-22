|
|
James Edward Marshall
Ankeny - James E. Marshall, 91, passed away October 20, 2019, at Mill Pond Senior Living in Ankeny, Iowa. He was born on December 12, 1927, in Davis City, Iowa, to Israel and Susie Marshall.
In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged in 1955 receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Post 659.
In 1956, he began working for Armstrong Rubber Company, and retired on September 1, 1987, after 31 years of service.
James enjoyed bowling, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his brother, Max (Janet) of Ankeny, Iowa, seven nieces and nephews, as well as other loving family and many special friends, including long-time neighbor and companion, Velma Fullmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and his sister, Althea Martin.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice in loving memory of James.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019