James Edward Smith
James Edward Smith (Jim) passed away of heart disease at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN on June 12, 2020 at the age of 78.
Jim was born on January 31, 1942 in Fort Meade, South Dakota to parents Dr. Elmer M. Smith and Mary Louise Smith. He grew up in Eagle Grove, Iowa where he was a 4-sport high school athlete. He went to the University of Iowa briefly before proudly serving in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He met his wife Judy Fritz while stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha and they were married in July of 1963. His family began with the birth of his children Robert Fritz (1965) and Suzanne Louise (1968) while living in Iowa City. He returned to the University of Iowa to finish his bachelor's degree with a double major in history and political science in 1968. The family moved to Colorado in 1974 where his son Cody James (1977) was born, then returned to the Des Moines area where he lived for the rest of his life, first in Carlisle and then in Des Moines following his divorce in 1985.
Jim worked in pharmaceutical sales in the early 1970's, then became a racing greyhound trainer while living in Colorado. He began a career as an administrator in the State of Iowa Energy Policy Council in 1977 and retired in 1999. Jim was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and his family will cherish the memories of Saturday afternoons at Kinnick Stadium and many bowl games over the years. He loved traveling to see his beloved St Louis Cardinals and Denver Broncos. Jim enjoyed his yearly fishing trip to Canada and going to support his children and grandchildren at their sporting events.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Elmer M. Smith and Mary Louise Smith and foster brother Lynn Howell. He is survived by his two siblings Robert C. Smith and Maggie L. Smith, his son Robert F. Smith (wife Donna) and his children Tessa Jean and Samuel Franklin; his daughter Suzanne L. McGarry (husband Jack) and their son Mitchell Seamus and his son Cody J Smith (wife Amy), and their children Jude Douglas, Elena Louise and Gabrielle James.
Funeral services are being delayed at this time due to the pandemic; please post memories, stories and well-wishes on the Legacy.com website.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation:
www.cff.org
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.