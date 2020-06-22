James F. Boesen, Sr.Des Moines - James Francis Ignatius Boesen, Sr., 87, of Des Moines died June 13, 2020 from complications of Covid-19 at UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 29 at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church concluding with a 7 p.m. Vigil and Rosary service. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 at the church followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery. Safe social distancing and masks are requested.Jim was born in Des Moines on August 17, 1932 to Theodore J. and Elizabeth M. (Weiland) Boesen. He attended a series of fine Catholic schools including Holy Trinity School, Dowling High School and the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1954. After college, Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1958, during which time he attended Officer Candidate School in Quantico. VA. He then served in the Marine Corps Reserves and ultimately discharged as a Captain.Jim met Catherine Ann McKeon on January 29, 1955, and they were married on December 29, 1955. Together they made a home for their family in Des Moines. Jim was co-owner of Boesen The Florist from 1958-1995, along with his brothers, nephews and children. Jim was a founding parishioner of St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church and served on the RCIA team for 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Ambrose Cathedral Renovation committee, the Society of Iowa Florists, (past president), Society of American Florists-Retail Florists Council and Board of Directors, Des Moines Waterworks Board of Trustees, Iowa Department of Agriculture Advisory Board Member (Horticulture), Des Moines Botanical Center (founding member), Des Moines Cambio Club (past president), and Des Moines Host Lion's Club (past president).Jim was a devout Roman Catholic. He enjoyed gardening and travelling. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Those left to cherish Jim's memory include his sons, James F. Boesen, Jr. (Deanna), Dr. Peter V. Boesen; daughters, Clare Cortesio (Michael), Monica VandenBranden (Bob), Martha Trout (Brett), and daughter-in-law, Dr. June (Beetler) Boesen; and grandchildren, Lt. Catherine Cortesio, USN, Mary Cortesio, Michael Cortesio, Jr., Grant Boesen, Robbie VandenBranden, Sara Boesen, Griffin Trout and Lindy Trout; and his sisters, Mary McAuliffe and Betty Dixon. "Uncle Jimmy" also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his son, Matthew; his parents; brothers, Theodore, Richard, John, William; his sister, Margaret Evanko; and his nephews, Michael and Eric Evanko, Paul Dixon and Edward Boesen.Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary of Nazareth and Holy Trinity Catholic Churches. The family also requests that Jim be remembered with a Mass offering in his name.Jim's family would like to thank the dedicated teams at Unity Point ER, Younkers 7 and Younkers 8. During this pandemic, they demonstrated moments of grace through their selfless loving care.