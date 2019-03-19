|
James Frederick Disney II
Ankeny - James Frederick Disney II passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 in the care of Hospice of the Midwest. Jim was born November 3, 1954 in Frankfurt, Germany, during his father's US military service. Jim enjoyed fishing, cooking, computer games and was a fan of NASCAR. Jim is survived by daughter, Heather (Bill) Shafer (mother Lorrie (Wendelboe) Canny, deceased) and sons Joe (Kelly) Disney and Mike Disney (Mother Jacquie (McCulley) Maxwell), grandchildren Billy Shafer, Jesse Shafer, Savanna Disney, Austin Disney and Chloe Disney. He is also survived by brothers Larry (Debbie) Disney and Bob (Kathy) Disney, and wife Bettylou and extended family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by mother Wilma "Billie" Disney and father James Disney. Memorial and visitation will be held at 5 pm Saturday March 23rd at Woodland Hills Church of Christ, 2484 SE 68th St., Pleasant Hill. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Midwest - a wonderful organization who provided Jim comfort, and Furry Friends Rescue who found homes for his dogs.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019