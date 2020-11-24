1/1
James Garnett
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Garnett

Des Moines - James D. Garnett passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 of COVID-19 at the age of 92, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, Iowa.

James was born August 21, 1928 to Jimmy and Laura(Dingman) Garnett in Afton, Iowa. He graduated from Winterset High School with the class of 1945. James worked at Iowa Power and Light until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Erickson in 1949 and they were blessed with three children, Douglas, Deborah and Daniel. James enjoyed traveling in his RV visiting National Parks and managed to see 49 states, mostly with his second wife of 51 years Gladys. He also enjoyed his ham radios, working on his tree farm and his cats, but his most prized possession was probably his 1948 Harley Davidson which he restored to factory condition and owned for 72 years.

James is survived by his children, Douglas (Ronda) Garnett, Deborah Buse, and Daniel Garnett, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, brother Bob (Faye) Garnett and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no services at this time, a family memorial service will take place at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks South Town Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved