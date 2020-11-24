James GarnettDes Moines - James D. Garnett passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 of COVID-19 at the age of 92, at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, Iowa.James was born August 21, 1928 to Jimmy and Laura(Dingman) Garnett in Afton, Iowa. He graduated from Winterset High School with the class of 1945. James worked at Iowa Power and Light until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Erickson in 1949 and they were blessed with three children, Douglas, Deborah and Daniel. James enjoyed traveling in his RV visiting National Parks and managed to see 49 states, mostly with his second wife of 51 years Gladys. He also enjoyed his ham radios, working on his tree farm and his cats, but his most prized possession was probably his 1948 Harley Davidson which he restored to factory condition and owned for 72 years.James is survived by his children, Douglas (Ronda) Garnett, Deborah Buse, and Daniel Garnett, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, brother Bob (Faye) Garnett and several nieces and nephews.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no services at this time, a family memorial service will take place at a later date.