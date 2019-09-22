|
|
James Gifford Beurle
Savannah, GA - James Gifford Beurle, age 79, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia under the care of Augusta University Health, with family at his bedside.
Jim was born on February 25, 1940 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Arthur and Marian Beurle. Following his graduation from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Jim attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana for two years. He transferred to the University of Iowa, where he received his BS and DDS from the College of Dentistry. He then joined the US Air Force Dental Corps and was stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois.
Following his service, Jim returned to the University of Iowa to study Oral Surgery, earning an MS and completing his residency in 1971. Jim practiced oral surgery in Greensboro, NC while teaching part time in the Department of Oral Surgery at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Jim moved to Des Moines, Iowa with his family in 1976, where he practiced oral surgery until his retirement in 1999.
Jim met Ann Strief at the University of Iowa in 1962, and they were married later that year. Throughout their 57-year marriage, Jim and Ann enjoyed spending time with friends in Iowa, Illinois, North Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, their home since 2002. Jim was an active member of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church and the Kiwanis Club, and he also enjoyed tennis, golf, and walking. He loved dogs and the beautiful birds and other wildlife in the marshes of Skidaway Island. Jim cherished his family, including his four granddaughters, who called him "Poppie" and loved his jokes, golf cart rides, and unfailing support and kindness.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Trubell. Jim is survived by his wife, Ann Strief Beurle; daughter Tiffany O'Connor and her husband, John O'Connor, of Darien, CT; son Alex Beurle and his wife, Ann Marie, of Pound Ridge, NY; and granddaughters, Catherine and Clara O'Connor, and Ellis and Claiborne Beurle.
The Memorial Service for Jim will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 am at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church in Savannah, Georgia.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in his memory to the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation (hairycellleukemia.org), Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island, or Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019