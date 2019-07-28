Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church parish hall
Des Moines, IA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Des Moines, IA
Committal
Following Services
Iowa Veteran's Cemetery
near Van Meter, IA
James Glenn


1938 - 2019
James Glenn Obituary
James Glenn

Des Moines - James S. Glenn, 80, of Des Moines passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Community Care Center in Stuart. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 1st at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Des Moines. Everyone is invited to meet with the family for refreshments at 9:30 in the Parish Hall, prior to the mass. Committal service with full military rites will immediately follow the service at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery near Van Meter. Memorial contributions may be directed to Kindred Hospice of Panora or Animal Rescue League. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
