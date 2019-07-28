|
James Glenn
Des Moines - James S. Glenn, 80, of Des Moines passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Community Care Center in Stuart. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 1st at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Des Moines. Everyone is invited to meet with the family for refreshments at 9:30 in the Parish Hall, prior to the mass. Committal service with full military rites will immediately follow the service at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery near Van Meter. Memorial contributions may be directed to Kindred Hospice of Panora or Animal Rescue League. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019